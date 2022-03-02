Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Committee of Directors concludes retreat on ECOWAS Vision 2050, proposes June 2022 launch date

Assinie, February 25 2021 â€“ The ECOWAS Commission Committee of Directors (COD) has concluded a five-day retreat on the community strategic framework, communication strategy and resource mobilization strategy towards achieving the implementation roadmap for ECOWAS Vision 2050. The retreat featured discussion sessions, step challenge exercise game and a tour visit across the city of Assinie.

The focus of the discussion sessions focused on the presentation and deliberation on the community strategic framework (CSF), the Vision Communication Strategy and the Resource Mobilization Strategy. On the community strategic framework, it was agreed that thematic working groups be created to fast-track the key components of the framework. The communication strategy which was a key to the Vision was thoroughly deliberated upon and it was agreed that both traditional and new media sources should be utilized while efforts must be concentrated on captivating messages for different groups in the region.

 

The major recommendation under the Resource Mobilization Strategy session was the importance of adequate resources to be available and sufficient for the implementation of the ECOWAS Vision 2050. While the committee agreed that traditional sources of funding should be expanded, it was also recommended that new funding sources in partnership with the private sector should be explored to achieve the laudable objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050. A proposed launch date of June 2022 was agreed for the Vision.

