ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff to hold Extraordinary meeting on the Political Situation in the Republic of Niger

01 Aug, 2023

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja from August 2nd to 4th, 2023 on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The CCDS is meeting following the decision of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at their Extraordinary Session held on the 30th of July 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.