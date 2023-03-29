ECOWAS Commission trains Youth in the Region on Entrepreneurship, Leadership

29 Mar, 2023

Youth from across the West African region are being trained by the ECOWAS Commission to develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills as part of its strategies to promote inclusiveness, empowerment, and self-reliance while reducing unemployment and fostering peace and stability in the region.

Known as influence of Africa youth Boot Camp, the three-day training workshop which commenced in Lomé, Togo on the 28th of March, 2023 is featuring sessions on self-discovery, reviews of professional development, mentoring as well as re-branding for sustainable growth and community development.

The youth from Member States are also to acquire the wherewithal and tools to unlock new opportunities for impact on their careers, businesses, or social enterprises and be useful citizens of their nations and the regional community.

Declaring the Workshop open, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative in Togo H.E Barros Barcar Banjai challenged the selected youth to take full reins of the sessions to truly develop their potentials, talents and sharpen their skills to boost the desired leadership qualities.

He noted that the initiative is coming as a response to the challenges that the youth are facing all over the African continent such as unemployment which is now paving the way for terrorists to take hold of communities.

Co-facilitated by Dr. Margaret Ellis of the Coaches of Influence Foundation (COIF), the opening Day presentations featured among others, modules on influence and leadership. There were also presentations on ECOWAS Vision 2050 as well youth development strides. These were given by Messrs. Constant Gnacadja and Kennedy Barsisa both of the ECOWAS Commission.

In the coming months and years, the training recipients are expected set and execute community impactful goals which can be achieved through relationship building, networking and collaboration. The recipients are also expected to acquire necessary Life skills on growth related areas such as health care, time management, resources management, leadership values and effective communication, among others.

The Boot Camp inclusive leadership and entrepreneurship training took place in Cote d’Ivoire in November, 2022. This was thereafter followed by virtual group and private coaching sessions from December, 2022 through January, February and March, 2023.

The Lomé workshop with the theme: Inclusive Leadership and entrepreneurship, is the final session of the training that brings phase III of the programme to its completion.