image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Commission Supports the Training of Trainers on Evidence-Based Drug Use Prevention in the Benin Republic.

24 Oct, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission organized a training for 30 Core Drug Prevention Professionals on Evidence-Based Prevention of Drug Use/Substance Abuse in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin from the 17th to the 21st of October 2023

The main objective of the training of trainers was to build the capacity of drug prevention professionals to improve their practices through the use evidence-based interventions to prevent children and adolescents from starting to use psychoactive substances.

The training hosted under auspices of the Drug Prevention and Control Programme of the ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs is driven by information and data on treatment of drug addiction generated in 2020-2022 by the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) which revealed  that regionally, the data on treatment of drug addiction has a notable rise in the prevalence of drug usage among young individuals when contrasted with the broader population.

 

The West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) is a sentinel surveillance system with a public health orientation for the collection and dissemination of comparable data on drug abuse and related problems in the region and aimed at improving the information base for policymakers of the ECOWAS Member states to address the social, health, and economic consequences of alcohol and drug use.

 

At the Opening Ceremony of the training on the 17th of October 2023, the remarks of the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in the Republic of Benin was delivered by the Political Adviser – Mr. Mamadou Konate and he recalled the commitment of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to address Illicit drug Trafficking, Drug Abuse and Organized Crime with the adoption of the Political Declaration and Action Plan. The Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe in her remarks extended the Commission’s appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Benin for the strong commitment demonstrated in working with the Department to address the problems of substance abuse. She stated that the cohort ages of the onset of substance abuse by young people was a major source of concern and decried the dire consequences for our young people. In conclusion, she stressed the need for greater investment in the implementation of drug prevention interventions as being cheaper and effective than treatment.

The Minister of Interior and Public Security, ably represented by the Director of Cabinet – ABASSE Olossoumare at the Opening Ceremony recognised the ECOWAS Commission’s multi-faceted support in the fight against drugs in the Republic of Benin. He highlighted the important roles of the participants in shaping the lives of the young people and enjoined them to make the very best of the training. He further underscored the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Benin’s zero tolerance to drug use in the country and its emphasis on and support for drug use prevention strategies. He reassured the ECOWAS Commission of the continued support and cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Benin in tackling the menace of drugs.

The Permanent Secretary, Secrétariat Permanent Du Comité Interministériel De Lutte Contre L’abus Des Stupéfiants Et Des Substances Psychotropes (SP-CILAS) – Mr. SIMON SANI Yacoubou  in his remarks at the Opening Ceremony expressed his deep gratitude to the Commission and reiterated the commitment of the CILAS to work with the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs.

All participants were fully enthusiastic and engaged throughout the training and at the conclusion of their training and assessment they will be issued Certificates.

image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido