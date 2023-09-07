ECOWAS Commission received delegation of Toastmasters international District 94

07 Sep, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, September 6, 2023. The ECOWAS Commission received a delegation from Toastmasters International District 94 today, September 6, 2023, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, along with the Vice-President of the Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, welcomed the DTM Nadine Mbikina and her delegation.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization based in the United States that maintains clubs all over the globe to promote communication, public speaking, and leadership. The delegation was at the Commission to inform the Commission’s leadership of the organization’s vision, purpose, and values.

President Touray commended the delegation for their visit and pledged his support for the organization’s local club before the Commission. He encouraged them to embody the organization’s values by using their communication and leadership skills to make a difference in society.