ECOWAS Commission President received Angolan Ambassador on a Working Visit

26 Jan, 2023

he President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Nigeria, H. E. Dr. Eustáquio Januário Quibato on a working visit at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria. The envoy was at the Commission to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties and discuss political stability and elections in the region.

In his welcome remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray appreciated the visit saying that ECOWAS is open to equitable partnerships and strategic collaboration to expand growth opportunities in the region. He assured the envoy of ECOWAS’s commitment to democratic values and election integrity towards ad-dressing unconstitutional change of government. He enjoined the Republic of Angola to work with the Commission to explore mutually beneficial areas in the four strategic areas of the present administra-tion.

Earlier, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola in Nigeria, H. E. Dr. Eustáquio Januário Quibato, expressed pleasure of being received by President Touray saying his visit was to collaborate with the Commission on key strategic areas in strengthening political stability and electoral values in the region.