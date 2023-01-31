ECOWAS Commission President attends the Commissioning of the New Ecowas Court of Justice Building

31 Jan, 2023

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray participated in the commissioning the new office building of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 30, 2023.

In his remarks at the event, President Touray thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his sustained support to ECOWAS Institutions and congratulated the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice for the new office building. He said the new building represented a significant milestone in the history of the Community Court of Justice and the ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law and promote human rights in West Africa.

He added that the Court is now positioned to serve as a pivotal judicial institution with the capacity to hear more cases, provide greater access to justice for citizens and promote rule of law in the region. He noted that the office building will serve the Court pending the completion of the construction of the new ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja.

Earlier, the President, ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante appreciated the dignitaries that attended the event and urged the Heads of Authority in the region to ensure the implementation of the judgment of the court towards restoring confidence in the judiciary.

Other dignitaries that jointly inaugurate the building alongside the ECOWAS Commission President include the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, the Minister of the FCT of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H. E. Muhammed Musa Bello, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H. E. Ambassador Zubairu Dada.