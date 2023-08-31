ECOWAS Commission holds a 2-Day Online Interactive Dialogue towards the Development of a Policy on Data and Information on Missing West African Migrants

31 Aug, 2023

The Human Security and Civil Society Division, Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs in the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, together with Member States Experts in collaboration with Partners held a 2-day Online Interactive Dialogue towards the development of an ECOWAS Policy on Data and Information on Missing West African Migrants from 29th to 30th August 2023.

The rationale and justification for this intervention is the need to explore in-depth, Objective 8 of the Global Compact on Migration with relevant Partners and ECOWAS Member States in establishing basic Parameters for notification of Authorities on the status of missing migrants, documentation of appropriate information and data for sharing amongst Member States, put in place remedial measures in countries in which irregular migrants might be present and also engagement with third party countries and entities.

West African migrants (especially irregular migrants) experience serious risks such as human trafficking, sexual violence, forced labor, kidnap for ransom, detention by authorities and other rights violations, as well as risks associated with the hazards of the journey, especially over land and sea.

Accordingly, the overall objective of the initiative is to contribute to protection and human security by strengthening the Policy and Program architecture relative to the rights of migrants.

In her Opening Remarks, the Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs Directorate, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, represented by Mr. Olatunde Olayemi, Program Officer Social Dimension of Trafficking in Persons, emphasized the need for the elevation of the subject of missing migrants from a policy standpoint and mentioned that the ECOWAS Commission will be pursuing the adoption of a Policy and Strategic Plan of Action to aid in the effective coordination of interventions by Member States and the Commission.

Remarks were also delivered by the Policy and Liaison Officer of the International Organization for Migration to ECOWAS Ms. Teresa Botella and by Mr. Florian von Konig, ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) Global Tracing Lead. They both reiterated the commitment of their organizations to ECOWAS towards solving the problem of missing migrants and further emphasized the need for global cooperation.

There were Presentations by the ECOWAS Commission, IOM, and ICRC during the 2-Day Meeting. These included the presentation of a Zero Draft ECOWAS Strategic Action Plan on Migrant Deaths and Disappearances as a basis for the development of a full ECOWAS Policy and Plan of Action.

Participants agreed on key recommendations including the establishment of National Task Forces with key government representatives acting in a coordinated manner to address the subject, fostering transnational cooperation along migratory routes, addressing the issue of non-recognized places of detention, and ensuring appropriate legal and operational frameworks for detentions, and appropriate procedures and safe facilities for reporting by families.

The meeting also emphasized the need for a focus on adequate search and rescue capabilities, the management of human remains and identifications, the accompaniment of families of the missing and ECOWAS engaging with relevant multi-lateral for a including related to the Global Compact on Migration (GCM), the Rabat Process, the Cadiz Action Plan, amongst others.

Participants included ECOWAS Commission Staff, ECOWAS Member States Focal Points on Mixed Migration, The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.