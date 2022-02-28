Upcoming events

Notice to All Bidders on the Extension of Deadline for Submission: RECRUITMENT OF CONSULTANT FOR SERVICE DELIVERY RELATING TO TRADE AND TRANSPORT FACILITATION STUDY

28 Feb 2022 - 21 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

WAHO REGIONAL OPEN TENDER NOTICE: bids for the procurement of computer equipment and accessories

22 Feb 2022 - 04 Apr 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]

Selection of a Consultant (Firm) to Update the Financial and Macro-Economic Component of the Study on the Establishment of the Fund for the Development of Transport and Energy Sectors in ECOWAS â€“ FODETE - ECOWAS

16 Feb 2022 - 11 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice to all biders: auction 2000kva Power generating - Extension to March, 15 2022

14 Feb 2022 - 15 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]