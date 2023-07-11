ECOWAS Commission Amazons Donate Medical Equipment to Bula Hospital in Guinea-Bissau

11 Jul, 2023

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, July 10, 2023. The ECOWAS Commission Amazons, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Stabilisation Mission in Guinea-Bissau, has donated medical equipment to the Hospital of Bula in Guinea-Bissau as part of a year-long commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day. The donation will help to strengthen healthcare services, patient care, and the essential medical services given at Bula Hospital.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Mrs Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, who was represented by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, Professor Hamidou Boly, said this activity is part of the celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day noting that the ECOWAS Commission has been very active in assisting the citizens of the region, particularly in healthcare, as demonstrated by a standby military medical contingent from Cote D’Ivoire. Prof. Boly pointed out the various interventions of the Commission in partnership with the Government of Guinea-Bissau to improve the conditions of women and children including the vulnerable population in the country.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Dr Dionsio Cumba, expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission Amazons for the items donated and indicated that they were critically needed. Dr Cumba also asked for further funding for the hospital to help it manage the growing difficulties in providing healthcare. He pledged that the donated medical equipment will be put to good use for the communities and beyond.

The donation included cutting-edge medical equipment, advanced diagnostic tools, therapeutic devices, monitoring systems, and other essential medical equipment. As a result of this contribution, Bula Hospital will be better equipped to meet the healthcare requirements of its community and its patients.