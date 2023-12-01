ECOWAS celebrates achievements of its 2022 young graduates immersion programme

01 Dec, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission celebrated the remarkable achievements of the young graduates of its Immersion Programme in ECOWAS institutions during a momentous graduation ceremony on November 30, 2023. H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, was represented by Mrs. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission. The occasion emphasized the profound impact of the participants’ experiences and accomplishments.

In her address, Her Excellency Mrs. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA emphasised the significant importance of the ECOWAS Immersion recognised Programme for young graduates. Highlighting the ceremony’s acknowledgement of the youth as crucial catalysts for regional development, she commended their successful fulfilment of service within ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies, and the community. With enthusiasm and inspiration, she encouraged the participants to embrace challenges, strive for excellence, and actively contribute to the achievement of the objectives outlined in the ECOWAS Vision 2050. Acknowledging their significant contributions, commitments were made to further enhance and strengthen the program in line with ECOWAS’s vision for the region’s development.

On behalf of Prof. Fatou Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Abdoulaye Maga, Director Education, Science and Culture, delivered a compelling speech at the event honouring 2022 ECOWAS Youth Immersion Programme graduates. Recognising the program’s goal of addressing staff shortages while providing valuable experience within a dynamic organisational framework, the speech emphasized the transparent recruitment process and expressed gratitude to the Vice-President, institution heads, and mentors. Commissioner Fatou Sarr commended the graduates on their efforts and encouraged them to continue giving back to the community. The speech concluded by inviting partners to assist in the program’s strengthening and emphasizing the critical role of youth in African integration.

The Immersion Programme, launched as part of the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Scheme (ENAAMS) for one year immersion in ECOWAS Institutions, Departments, Permanent Representatives and Agencies, is a cornerstone initiative fostering professional development among the region’s vibrant youth population.

The ceremony featured heartfelt testimonials from 2022 batch beneficiaries, vividly depicting the program’s enriching experiences and significant impact on their career trajectories. Furthermore, the participants’ dedication and successful completion of this transformative journey was symbolized by the awarding of certificates.