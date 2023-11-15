image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Call on Stakeholders To Remain Calm While Waiting for National Elections Commission (NEC) to Announce Official Results

15 Nov, 2023

ECOWAS POST ELECTION STATEMENT IN LIBERIA

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

