ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to Hold Sixty-Third Ordinary Session In Bissau

08 Jul, 2023

The Sixty-Third Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to hold July 9, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Ninetieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting held from July 6 to 7, 2023, in Bissau and other issues affecting the region during their session.