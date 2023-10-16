ECOWAS and the National Correspondents for Indicators (NCIs) of the ECOWAS Digital Observatory (ECODOB) assess the development of the Digital Market in West Africa

13 Oct, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission organised the annual regional meeting of National Correspondents for Indicators (NCIs) virtually on 3 and 4 October 2023. The meeting provided the opportunity to validate the key findings of the report on the state of the region’s digital economy in 2022, verify the data collected, and discuss the challenges, emerging requirements and expectations to be taken into account with a view to upgrading the Observatory’s framework and platform. The meeting, which brought together Telecommunications/ICT and Postal NCIs, also served as an opportunity to share postal indicators and measure the sector’s progress.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Mr Sédiko Douka, Mrs Marie Nde Sene Ahouantchede, Programme Officer for the ECOWAS E-applications and E-governance Programme, recalled in her opening address the need for accurate, varied and valuable data to measure the progress and impact of digital technologies on socio-economic development and integration in the region, particularly in terms of value creation and employment, and the promotion of social inclusion. These Key Performance Indicators for Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), Cybersecurity, Cybercrime, E-governance and Postal services are aimed at guiding the actions of the region’s political and economic policymakers and development partners.

She applauded the commitment and efforts made by the NCIs, whose task of collecting national indicators sometimes proves to be a complex exercise, as it involves various stakeholders, which can hinder the establishment of a regional database of digital statistics comparable with those of the rest of the world of information technology.

She also indicated the important role the postal sector has to play in the implementation of the ECOWAS E-commerce Strategy. Consequently, it is increasingly important to have the relevant postal indicators to help refine strategies for modernising the postal sector to make it a catalyst for the growth of E-commerce and contribute significantly to achieving the expected results and benefits in the ECOWAS region.

In collaboration with representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the NCIs reviewed the performance indicators for Telecommunications/ICT and Postal services, analysed regional trends for the period 2020-2022, and validated the Regional Terrestrial Transmission Fibre Infrastructure Map, including Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and data centres.

The meeting served as an opportunity to identify the emerging needs and expectations of NCIs, as well as the challenges associated with operating the platform and the organisational framework and data collection methods in place.

Several recommendations were made during the meeting. They include taking into account the new guidelines issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on the methods for calculating certain indicators, encouraging collaboration between NCIs and regulatory bodies in charge of Cybersecurity and Cybercrime, using historical data to estimate unavailable data, raising awareness among telecommunications operators to ensure timely provision of data, ensuring alignment with World Bank and ITU practices, and providing training for new NCIs.