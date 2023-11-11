ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) concludes 34th Meeting In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) successfully concluded its 34th meeting at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting addressed a comprehensive agenda aimed at advancing the economic and organisational priorities of the West African region.

H.E. Ambassador Yakubu A. Dadu, PhD, Chairman of the AFC and Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Nigeria, presided over the closing ceremony. He commended the ECOWAS Commission’s management for their diligent stewardship of the community’s affairs and highlighted the committee’s commitment to the welfare of West African citizens. This commitment is reflected in the 70/30 ratio of programs to operating costs in the proposed 2024 consolidated budget.

Ambassador Dadu commended the members of the committee on their comprehensive examination of pivotal matters, underscoring the significance of protecting ECOWAS citizens, attaining fiscal prudence, and enhancing administrative efficacy. He emphasised the importance of AFC decisions being in accordance with the priorities of member states and urged all parties to work together in order to ensure the effective execution of these decisions.

The Chairman underscored the importance of well-prepared choices as the budget heads to Parliament and commended the dedication of ECOWAS staff. His call resonated with a shared commitment to position ECOWAS as a leading regional economic community in Africa, emphasizing the strength of unity and collaboration among member states.

The meeting’s outcomes and recommendations will be presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for further consideration, demonstrating the organization’s unwavering commitment to advancing regional integration and improving the well-being of West African communities.