Courtesy visit by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Establishment of Calabar and Gulf of Guinea Municipal Trade Centre (C-GoGMTC)

01 Nov, 2023

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Establishment of Calabar and Gulf of Guinea Municipal Trade Centre (C-GoGMTC) paid a courtesy visit to Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs & Agriculture at the ECOWAS Commission. The visit was aimed at present-ing their project’s transformative potential for the West African region.

The Commissioner welcomed the Nigerian delegation comprised of representatives from

various Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), as well as representatives from the Organ-ised Private Sector and technical partners. She expressed her willingness to consider initiatives that are in line with Commission’s 4 x 4 strategic objectives, especially the pillar related to deepening regional integration.

In his introductory remarks, Muhammad Sulaiman Isa, representing the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to ECOWAS, expressed his appreciation to the Commissioner for accepting to meet with the delegation. He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to sup-port the implementation of transformative initiatives such as the establishment of the Calabar and Gulf of Guinea Municipal and Trade Centre (C-GoGMTC) which seeks to promote inter-regional trade between West and Central Africa.

During the meeting, David Oyo Etim, the Project Implementation Leader, highlighted that the

C-GoGMTC plans to establish robust trade links connecting all major port cities along the Gulf of Guinea, with a strategic central hub in Tinapa, Cross River State. The project aims to inte-grate Air, Sea, and Land routes throughout the region, including key corridors from Bangui to Calabar, Calabar to Luanda, and Calabar to Bamako, formalizing trade operations, allocating specific zones for diverse commodities, and ultimately strengthening the economies of the region.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, urged the C-GoGMTC to promote greater private sector involvement and ensure particular attention is given to supporting Women and Youth who make up the majority of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the re-gion. Further exchanges on the project will be held at a later date.