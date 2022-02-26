WAHO REGIONAL OPEN TENDER NOTICE: bids for the procurement of computer equipment and accessories
22 Feb 2022 - 04 Apr 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]
Selection of a Consultant (Firm) to Update the Financial and Macro-Economic Component of the Study on the Establishment of the Fund for the Development of Transport and Energy Sectors in ECOWAS – FODETE - ECOWAS
16 Feb 2022 - 11 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Notice to all biders: auction 2000kva Power generating - Extension to March, 15 2022
14 Feb 2022 - 15 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Publication of Award of contract for Goods Works
10 Feb 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of two (2) individual consultants on the study for the review of the ecowas science, technology and innovation policy (ECOPOST) and its action plan
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants For The Revision Of Ecowas Regional Distance (E-Learning) Policy And The 2023-2033 Action Plan
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection Of A Consultancy Firm For A Study To Define The Architecture Of The Ecowas Earth Observation Satellite (ECOSAT 1)
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Local Competitive Bidding For The Auction Of Serviceable Item; 2000 Kva Power Generating Set
28 Jan 2022 - 24 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]