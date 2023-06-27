Chambas meets more Stakeholders in Sierra Leone, calls for peaceful Elections on Saturday

24 Jun, 2023

Freetown, Sierra Leone, 23th June, 2023. Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Head of the Election Observation Mission (EOM) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has met with multiple stakeholders in Sierra Leone and called for peaceful and successful general elections on Saturday, 24th June 2023.

His delegation which includes the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone, Amb. Moussa Harouna, , the Deputy Head of Mission Amb. r Ansumana Ceesay, and Amb. Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, met on Thursday with President Julius Maada Bio, who is seeking re-election on the platform the ruling SLPP and Mr. Samura Kamara, flag bearer of the opposition APC.

Dr Chambas and his delegation were also received by the National Security Coordinator, Mr. Abdulai Caullker. He briefed the ECOWAS Observers on measures taken by the authorities to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Earlier, Dr Chambas, former President of the ECOWAS Commission and currently the AU Special envoy on Silencing the Guns, charged the 95-member strong ECOWAS Long- and Short-Term Observers, to carry out their tasks according to the country’s legislation and international standards.

Dr Chambas has also met with civil society organizations and on Friday chaired a meeting of International Election Observation Mediation Missions, including former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, head of the West African Elders Forum, and former Nigerian vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, leading the Commonwealth Mission. Others were Hailemariam Dessalegne, Head of the African Union Observation Mission and his European Union and the Carter Center Missions and the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in West Africa and the Sahel, Amb. Leonardo Simao.

Dr Chambas also met members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Sierra Leone, reiterating his message for conciliation and peaceful elections for the consolidation of democracy in Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS region.