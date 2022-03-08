Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Niger

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Mali

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Guinea Bissau

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Finance Officer to Support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilization and Development Project in Niger

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]