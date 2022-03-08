Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Niger
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Mali
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Guinea Bissau
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Finance Officer to Support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilization and Development Project in Niger
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Corrigendum note No 1 ENGL: Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Study To Define The Architecture Of The Ecowas Earth Observatory Satellite (ECOSAT 1)
10 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Cancellation of procurement notice : Digital archiving
08 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant in charge of Assistance to the Cooperation and External Relations Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in the Mobilization of Additional Resources for ECOFEST
03 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of Consultant for Service Delivery Relating to Trade and Transport Facilitation Study
03 Feb 2022 - 03 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]