image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

Regional Preparatory Workshop for ECOWAS Member States’ Climate Negotiators in view of the COP28 on Climate Change

17 Oct, 2023

In view of the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the UEMOA Commission, CILSS and the Project West African Biodiversity and Low Emission Development (WABiLED) funded by USAID is organizing from October 3 to 5, 2023 in Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, a regional preparatory workshop for climate change focal points and negotiators from the ECOWAS region for better participation of our region in the said Climate conference.

Indeed, as part of global actions to combat climate change, the international community adopted the Paris Agreement in December 2015. Since then, several negotiation sessions, including the Conferences of the Parties, have already been organized to discuss the framework and modalities to be put in place to ensure the proper and effective implementation of decisions relating to this Agreement.

While the latest scientific data published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that climate change is evolving more rapidly and emphasizes the vulnerability of ecosystems and communities, several questions are still of crucial importance for West African delegates, in particular measures to mitigate climate change variability , the global assessment of the responses provided, article 6 relating to carbon credits, climate financing, adaptation measures and loss and damage as well as transparency and transfer of technology.

These issues were addressed during the negotiations of the 58th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB58) of the UNFCCC held in June 2023 in Bonn to reconcile the preliminary positions of the Parties to the Convention. These negotiations will continue during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC which will take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

It is therefore with the aim of ownership of the results of the June session and defining the region’s priorities for this COP28 that the ECOWAS Commission is organizing, in collaboration with UEMOA, CILSS and the WABiLED Project funded by USAID, this preparatory workshop for the benefit of climate negotiators from ECOWAS Member States, from October 3 to 5, 2023, in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire).

This regional preparatory meeting was opened on October 3, 2023 by Mr. Gnahoré KODEHI, Deputy Chief of Staff representing the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. The opening ceremony also registered the interventions of Mr. Jérôme WANYOU representing the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire and Mr. Gustave DIASSO, Resident Representative of UEMOA.

The said workshop is led by the main thematic negotiators from our region involved in the international climate negotiations and will allow to define the region’s priorities to be brought to the level of the African Group with a view to maximize contributions to the discussions which will take place at the COP28.

image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender