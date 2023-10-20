image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Press Releases

image

Closing of the 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum

15 Oct, 2023

Praia, 13 October 2023 – The second and final day of the 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF 2023) was marked by decisive moments, consolidating its position as an essential platform for dialogue between the main national, regional and international actors in the West African energy sector.

The Forum was also an opportunity to celebrate institutions that have played a key role in the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency with the ESEF 2023 Awards. These awards recognize the commitment and efforts made to build a more sustainable future through initiatives and innovations that promote sustainable energy in West Africa.

His Excellency, the Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, Dr. Ulisses Correia e Silva, welcomed the fact that the ESEF is being held for the first time in Cabo Verde and pointed out that the Forum is a key platform in the ECOWAS region for accelerating the production of clean energy in West Africa.

The 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum provided a unique forum for the discussion of important issues, highlighting topics such as the participation of women and youth in the clean energy sector in West Africa, energy efficiency in buildings, water-energy-food-land integration for prosperity and climate resilience, as well as the opportunities and challenges associated with green financing for the energy transition in the ECOWAS region.

According to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Omar Toure, the Forum is truly “a reference platform to discuss the role of renewable energy and energy efficiency as a catalyst for sustainable energy in the ECOWAS region. These days of debate and interaction will stimulate the exchange of ideas, projects and initiatives aimed at promoting a more responsible use of energy and contributing to a more sustainable future. The Forum also reinforces the willingness and motivation of the ECOWAS Commission to work with all governments and partners”.

With close to 500 participants from ECOWAS Member States, Africa and around the world, the Forum featured distinguished speakers, including representatives from governments, international organizations, the private sector, industry and experts in the field of sustainable energy.

According to ECREEE Executive Director, Francis Sempore, ESEF 2023 was a unique opportunity to discuss and define strategies to promote a just energy transition in ECOWAS member states.

The ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum has once again been a catalyst for debate, collaboration and innovation to promote the growth of the sustainable energy sector in West Africa, which plays a crucial role in improving the living conditions of the region’s population, especially the rural population, and in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and industries in West Africa.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

