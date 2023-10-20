image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

The President of the Commission Concludes Official Visit to Cabo Verde

14 Oct, 2023

Cabo Verde, October 13, 2023. The President of the Commission H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray on Friday 13 October 2023 returned from his successfully concluded official visit to Cabo Verde. The President, accompanied by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation Hon. Sediko Douka, and the Chief of Staff of the President Hon. Abdou Kolley, arrived in Praia on 10 October 2023 and were received at the airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration H.E. Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares.

On 11 October 2023, the President and delegation met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and discussed the key issues and challenges relating to our regional integration process, including how to strengthen Cabo Verde’s role as a key player. The President and delegation were later received in audience by the Prime Minister H.E. Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, before proceeding to inaugurate together with the Prime Minister, the new premises provided by the Cabo Verdean Government to serve as Headquarters of ECREEE, pending the construction of a new headquarters on the recently allocated plot of land.

On 12 October 2023 the President of the Commission participated in the opening ceremony of the 8th Edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum organised by ECREEE, during which he officially launched the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP). The President and delegation later visited a primary school in Praia before proceeding to officially hand over humanitarian aid to the Cabo Verdean Government in support of their School Feeding Programme. Delivered with the technical support of the World Food Programme (WFP), this intervention worth one million US dollars, is entirely funded from ECOWAS own resources.

The President’s official visit was wrapped up later in the evening with a courtesy call on the President of Cabo Verde H.E. Jose Maria Pereira Neves. This was the occasion for the President of the Commission to brief the President of Cabo Verde on his engagements with the officials of the Government of Cabo Verde, and to seek his guidance and support in the implementation of the community regional integration agenda. The President of Cabo Verde reaffirmed the country’s attachment to the regional integration process and reiterated the government’s resolve to honour all its obligations.

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender