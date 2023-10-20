image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Permanent Observer to UN engages with UN Special Rapporteur on the Sale, Sexual exploitation and Sexual Abuse of Children

12 Oct, 2023

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara ­Njai on Monday 9th October 2023 received in audience Madam Mama Fatima Singhateh, UN Special Rapporteur on the Sale, Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse of Children at the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York. The meeting which held following presentation of the UN Special Rapporteur’s Report on the sale, sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children to the UN General Assembly on 5th October  2023, discussed progress and challenges associated with the status of children at the International level and on the African continent in particular with a view to foster collaboration between ECOWAS and the Office of the UN Special Rapporteur to advance the important undertakings of her mandate in the West African Region.

 

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer in welcoming Madam Singhateh, thanked her for her visit and congratulated her on her relection for a 2nd term of office. She seized the opportunity of the visit to inform the UN Special Rapporteur of ECOWAS’ initiatives in the area of Child rights and welfare including the development and adoption of several normative and legal frameworks such as the ECOWAS Child Policy and Strategic Plan of Action (2019 -2030), crafted to ensure the wellbeing and protection of children as well as several programmatic efforts geared towards strengthening child protection and development in the ECOWAS region.

 

The UN Special Rapporteur in turn informed the ECOWAS Permanent Observer that the key priority of her mandate is tackling sale, sexual exploitation and abuse of children and her present report to the Assembly also highlights a study on the exploitation and sexual abuse of children in the context of travel and tourism including a closer look at the phenomena of Voluntourism. Madam Singhateh further expressed the importance of showcasing the progress made thus far in the ECOWAS region as well as exploring avenues for addressing the negative impacts of child early and forced marriage, school dropout, child trafficking and child labour. The two also agreed to further exchanges on the subject and strengthen outreach and collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and in particular with the Department of Gender and Social Affairs.

 

Following the courtesy call, the ECOWAS Permanent Observer, Madam Jawara Njai on 10th October 2023 participated in the high-level panel discussions on the findings and recommendations emanating from the report of the UN Special rapporteur. The objective of the panel discussion organized by ECPAT International, and the office of the UN Rapporteur centered on strengthening collective action by intergovernmental bodies, governments, businesses, and civil society organizations to regulate the issue of tourism and travel related child exploitation by sending and receiving countries, based on the recommendations from the report, evidence from the ground, existing practices, and experience. In her intervention, The ECOWAS Permanent Observer commended the quality of the report and reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to further the pertinent recommendations therein and that the specific recommendations forwarded to counter the ills associated with International and Domestic Voluntourism shall be reflected in ECOWAS Child Protection Policies, Programmes and Initiatives. She further assured that keen attention will be borne in regional efforts aimed at strengthening child protection and education systems and ensuring effective regulations are in place for adequate response to child’s rights and protection issues in West Africa.

 

At close of engagements, the ECOWAS Permanent Observer and the UN Special Rapporteur expressed their respective resolve to foster stronger collaboration between their two Agencies in areas of mutual concern discussed, including intensifying awareness creation and sensitization amongst stakeholders on child rights issues at local community, national and regional levels.

image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender