image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS launches a sensitization campaign for women on small scale cross-border traders

11 Oct, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorates of Trade, Customs Union & Taxation, and Free Movement of Persons & Migration, along with the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre, officially launched an awareness raising campaign on Small Scale Cross Border Trade (SSCBT) for traders, particularly women in the city of Tema – Ghana, October 9th October 2023.

 

This launch is the first step in a series of activities designed as a multifunctional platform for interactions between policy makers and women traders. It aims to foster greater collaboration among institutions involved in trade and support women by addressing their specific needs and challenges within the context of regional trade.

 

Mrs. Stella Akosua Ansah, Director, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) who represented the Ghananian Minister of Trade and Industry, hailed the ECOWAS Commission for exposing cross border traders to the existing protocols and regulations, which will go a long way in creating a more effective and efficient trading environment and improve their contributions to the regional economy.

 

Ambassador Babagana Wakil, the ECOWAS Representative to Ghana, emphasized ECOWAS’ commitment to facilitating free trade across borders. He highlighted the numerous texts and policies adopted by the Heads of States in support of free movement of persons and goods. He called on Member States to implement these policies which would facilitate business for traders across all borders and reduce bottle neck and delays.

 

Mr.Kolawole Sofola, ECOWAS Commission’s Acting Director of Trade, who spoke on behalf of Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner, Economic Affairs & Agriculture and Prof. Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioners, Human Development & Social Affairs in his opening remarks, expressed ECOWAS’ profound appreciation to the Government and People of the Republic of Ghana, for graciously agreeing to host this event. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment in addressing the challenges faced by the regional traders through the 4 x 4 Strategic Objectives of 2022 – 2026. He concluded with a call for all stakeholders to work together to eliminate barriers to trade and make Trade work for All.

 

The Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, who was represented by the Director, Gender department, Madam Faustina Achempong, officially launched the series of activities for the Campaign, highlighting the important role played by small-scale cross-border traders in regional integration, who are  essential bridges between neighboring states, contributing to economic cooperation and collaboration. She stated that, ensuring they are well-informed about trade regulations will make cross-border transactions easier for all, with Gender equality and women’s empowerment being very crucial to women liberation and sustainable national development.

 

The campaign consists of a series of activities which includes a roadshow along the Tema- Ouagadougou Corridor Highway, traversing through several cities; Tema, Accra, Kumasi, Techiman, and Paga. During the Town hall meetings, the delegation will engage with traders of SSCBT, especially women, who operate along this corridor, where they will share their experiences and challenges faced in their line of business.

 

Participants included, representatives from Member States, Small Scale Cross border traders, Women Traders Association, representatives of the Ghana Ministries of Trade and Industry; Gender, Children & Social protection and a delegation from ECOWAS.

image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender