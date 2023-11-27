Addressing regional peace: ECOWAS hosts RECOWA president in Abuja

27 Nov, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission hosted the President of the Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA), Most Rev. Alexis Touabli Youlo, and his delegation at its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on November 23, 2023. The meeting was a sign of the joint efforts to promote peace and security in the region. The delegation included the Vice Presidents of RECOWA from Ghana, and the Secretaries General from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Senegal.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed profound gratitude for the presence of the Most Rev. Touabli Youlo and his delegation. He reiterated the collective commitment to regional harmony despite religious and cultural diversity, highlighting the imperative need for solidarity in reducing tensions and upholding peace and security. Their discussions covered significant regional issues, particularly the difficulties encountered by displaced populations in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. President Touray emphasised the critical importance of security in advancing the collective welfare and requested prayers and blessings for a peaceful and secure region.

Acknowledging the critical societal function of the church, President Touray requested RECOWA’s assistance in raising public consciousness and deterring the dissemination of false narratives among the public. Emphasising that although the church maintains an apolitical stance, its significant impact on raising awareness within communities is crucial and demands unanimous support.

A shared commitment to advancing peace, security, and unity across West Africa was reaffirmed as the meeting concluded with an endorsement of ongoing cooperation between ECOWAS and RECOWA.