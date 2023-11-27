image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Addressing regional peace: ECOWAS hosts RECOWA president in Abuja

27 Nov, 2023

The ECOWAS Commission hosted the President of the Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA), Most Rev. Alexis Touabli Youlo, and his delegation at its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on November 23, 2023. The meeting was a sign of the joint efforts to promote peace and security in the region. The delegation included the Vice Presidents of RECOWA from Ghana, and the Secretaries General from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Senegal.

 

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed profound gratitude for the presence of the Most Rev. Touabli Youlo and his delegation. He reiterated the collective commitment to regional harmony despite religious and cultural diversity, highlighting the imperative need for solidarity in reducing tensions and upholding peace and security. Their discussions covered significant regional issues, particularly the difficulties encountered by displaced populations in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. President Touray emphasised the critical importance of security in advancing the collective welfare and requested prayers and blessings for a peaceful and secure region.

 

Acknowledging the critical societal function of the church, President Touray requested RECOWA’s assistance in raising public consciousness and deterring the dissemination of false narratives among the public. Emphasising that although the church maintains an apolitical stance, its significant impact on raising awareness within communities is crucial and demands unanimous support.

 

A shared commitment to advancing peace, security, and unity across West Africa was reaffirmed as the meeting concluded with an endorsement of ongoing cooperation between ECOWAS and RECOWA.

 

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

apetropics cbd gummies near me balance cbd gummies blink ed pills cbd gummies for pms cbd gummies peach edible cbd gummies for pain extend ed pills food to increase penis size getting a bigger penis green otter cbd gummies for ed reviews gummies with thc and cbd how to use sex pills male enhancement cbd gummies near me nano cbd gummies review rx male enhancement pills sample ed pills side effects of sex pills for males vida cbd gummies review where can you buy cbd gummies will losing weight make my dick bigger best thc cbd gummies for sleep blue pill for sex bulls eye male enhancement pills can i take cbd gummies on airplane can you grow your penis bigger cbd gummies 50mg each cbd gummies anxiety cbd gummies for calm cbd gummies no corn syrup dick hardening pills does testosterone affect penis growth how to keep an erection without pills incredibles cbd thc gummies is thc in cbd gummies regen cbd gummies legit science cbd gummies for male enhancement supreme cbd gummies near me surgery for bigger penis tribe cbd gummies vidapure cbd gummies best sexual endurance pills can losing weight increase penis size cbd gummie for dogs cbd gummies for low libido do cbd gummies cause constipation how long cbd gummy last liquid male enhancement supplements poseidon sex pill proper cbd gummies for diabetics pur kana cbd gummies rhino sex pill side effects sexual enhancement pills reddit smart cbd gummies 300 mg reviews swag sex pills anatomy one cbd gummies scam can you grow your penis bigger cbd gummies for alcohol withdrawal do penis pumps make your penis bigger does not wearing underwear make your penis bigger honey bae male enhancement supplement how to make your penis feel bigger how to make your penis look bigger in pictures how to make yoyr penis bigger male extra enhancement pills male sexual desire pills male sexual performance enhancement pills natural ways to increase the size of your penis penis growth hormones proper cbd gummies sexual performance enhancing pills wap sex pill side effects what are cbd gummies and what are they used for apple cider vinegar gummies dietary supplement apple cider vinegar gummy manufacturer biolyfe keto gummy chia seeds in water weight loss emily senstrom k3 spark mineral goal setter shark tank update gundry mct wellness weight loss reviews how to take gemini keto gummies juno temple weight loss ted lasso keto boost review life boost keto acv gummies ingredients oprah winfrey biolyfe keto gummies pregnancy weight loss diet reviews on apex keto gummies toby in the office weight loss weight loss tablet why apple cider vinegar works appetite suppressants for weight loss are impact keto gummies a scam are stretch marks a sign of weight loss best keto plus acv gummies dose of metformin for weight loss flax seed for weight loss keto gummies and diabetes matcha tea weight loss oprah gummies weight loss saxenda weight loss side effects twin hills weight loss complaints what medications does apple cider vinegar interfere with workout weight loss

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS