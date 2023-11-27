image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
A delegation of Nigerien women met with the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission

27 Nov, 2023

A delegation of thirteen (13) women from the Confederation of  ‘Femmes Battantes” of the Republic of Niger, led by Mrs. Soumaila Ali Fati, paid a courtesy call on the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, in Abuja on November 13th 2023. The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs.

 

The meeting focused on the socio-political and humanitarian situation in Niger and the impact of ECOWAS sanctions following the coup d’état of July 26 2023. Speaking on behalf of the women’s delegation, Mrs. Soumaila Ali Fati expressed her concern about the socio-economic implications of these sanctions on the population and in particular on women and children in Niger.

 

The discussions also highlighted the important conciliatory role played by African women and their contribution to peace and community well-being.

 

The women’s delegation took the opportunity to make a plea to the President of the ECOWAS Commission for the lifting of sanctions against Niger while calling for greater solidarity within the region due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Niger.

 

The Vice-President expressed her sympathy to the Delegation, promising to convey their request to the President of the Commission. She indicated that the ECOWAS Commission is sensitive to the suffering of the people and is working through its Vision for a fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful and prosperous region. She recalled that the population is only a collateral victim of the sanctions aimed at rapidly restoring constitutional order in Niger in accordance with the existing ECOWAS protocols ratified by the States.

 

At the end of the meeting, the women’s delegation was encouraged to continue its advocacy with other stakeholders in Niger aimed at contributing to the continuation of the dialogue between ECOWAS and the military junta in Niger.

