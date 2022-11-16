image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
image

ROGEAP Project Implementation: Members of the ECOWAS Technical Harmonisation Committee on Norms and Standards of Electrotechnical Products (THC5) meet in Dakar, Senegal.

Experts in electrotechnical products standards are meeting in Dakar, Senegal from 15 to 17 November 2022 to exchange on two key themes as part of implementation of the Regional Off Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP): Harmonisation of “Standards for pico-solar and solar home systems (SHS) up to 350 Wp and associated test methods” and “Minimum requirements for photovoltaic mini-grid installation, inspection, and inverters.”   The Dakar meeting has several objectives.…

Read More →

News

ROGEAP Project Implementation: Members of the ECOWAS Technical Harmonisation Committee on Norms and Standards of Electrotechnical Products (THC5) meet in Dakar, Senegal.

ROGEAP Project Implementation: Members of the ECOWAS Technical Harmonisation Committee on Norms and Standards of Electrotechnical Products (THC5) meet in Dakar, Senegal.

Experts in electrotechnical products standards are meeting in Dakar, Senegal from 15 to 17.

16 Nov, 2022 Read More →
The ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank Meet to Discuss the Implementation of the WURI Project

The ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank Meet to Discuss the Implementation of the WURI Project

Abuja, Nigeria, November 15, 2022. The ECOWAS Commission and a delegation of the World.

16 Nov, 2022 Read More →
Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting Of The Ecowas Administration And Fi-nance Committee Commences In Abuja

Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting Of The Ecowas Administration And Fi-nance Committee Commences In Abuja

Abuja, November 14, 2022 – The Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance.

14 Nov, 2022 Read More →
ESEF 2022 records huge success! All-time attendance registered and Cabo Verde will host the 2023 edition

ESEF 2022 records huge success! All-time attendance registered and Cabo Verde will host the 2023 edition

Abuja – Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – The ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2022,.

14 Nov, 2022 Read More →
Ambassadors of EU Member States host President Touray to a Breakfast Meeting on Cooperation

Ambassadors of EU Member States host President Touray to a Breakfast Meeting on Cooperation

Ambassadors of EU Member States host President Touray to a Breakfast Meeting on Cooperation.

11 Nov, 2022 Read More →
Free Movement of Persons: African Union seeks ECOWAS’ Support

Free Movement of Persons: African Union seeks ECOWAS’ Support

  An African Union delegation paid a working visit to the ECOWAS Commission, today,.

10 Nov, 2022 Read More →
President Touray opens the Forty-Ninth ECOWAS Audit Committee Meeting

President Touray opens the Forty-Ninth ECOWAS Audit Committee Meeting

Abuja, Nigeria, November 10, 2022. The President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr. Omar.

10 Nov, 2022 Read More →

Multimedia

image
10 Nov, 2022

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray led an ECOWAS delegation on a courtesy visit to H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, led an ECOWAS delegation on....   Read More →

image
09 Nov, 2022

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission met with H.E. Jacques Obindza, Ambassador of the...

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission met with H.E. Jacques Obindza,....   Read More →

image
25 Oct, 2022

“Africa’s Response to Security Matters Must Remain Coordinated”: H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, speaking to...

Vision 2050

Vision 2050

ECOWAS @47

ECOWAS @47

Covid-19

Covid-19

Events

-

COP27 – West Africa Pavilion Events Programme

07 Nov, 2022 - 11 Jan, 2023

Invitation for bids for the renovation of ECOWAS official residence in Maitama (Abuja), 23 Ontario crescent

03 Nov, 2022 - 22 Nov, 2022

Selection of an individual consultant for trade statistics in the directorate of research and statistics.

03 Nov, 2022 - 24 Nov, 2022

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Community Levy Operational Manual

Major Programmes

Infrastructure, Energy & Digitilization
Economic Affairs & Agriculture
Internal Services
Human Development & Social Affairs
Political Affairs, Peace and Security
Agriculture
Water Resource
Human Development & Social Affairs
Trade
Regional Security

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS