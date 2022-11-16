Experts in electrotechnical products standards are meeting in Dakar, Senegal from 15 to 17 November 2022 to exchange on two key themes as part of implementation of the Regional Off Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP): Harmonisation of “Standards for pico-solar and solar home systems (SHS) up to 350 Wp and associated test methods” and “Minimum requirements for photovoltaic mini-grid installation, inspection, and inverters.” The Dakar meeting has several objectives.…